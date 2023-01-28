Elections: Uzodimma Reassures LG Liaison Officers Amid Security Concerns

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, on Saturday, reassured government liaison officers across the 27 local government areas (LGAs) of the state amid security concerns ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Uzodimma spoke in Owerri, the state capital, during an expanded meeting with government liaison officers across the 27 LGAs of Imo State.

The governor charged them to be courageous and take charge of their polling units and wards during the conduct of the forthcoming election, noting that those who instill fear in them are enemies of the state.

He added that his administration will continue to ensure that the grassroots experience development and dividends of democracy by putting in place structures and modalities that will make them feel the presence of government.