11 Burnt To Death In Ondo Road Accident

Eleven people have died in an auto accident in Ore town, along the Benin-Sagamu Expressway in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Channels Television gathered that the accident involved a Marcopolo luxury bus and a truck.

The victims of the accident were said to have been burnt beyond recognition as the vehicles involved caught fire.

The Ondo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Mr Ezekiel Son’Allah, confirmed the accident to Channels Television in a telephone conversation.

He said the accident occurred as a result of overspeeding on the part of the drivers of the two vehicles involved.

The FRSC boss advised motorists to avoid overspeeding and always ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey.