Okey Ahaiwe Emerges Abia PDP Gov Candidate

Ahead of the March 11 governorship election, Okey Ahaiwe has been elected as the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate in Abia State.

Ahaiwe is the immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu whose two terms of eight years end in May 2023.

His emergence followed the death of the former flag bearer, Uchenna Ikonne on January 25, 2023.

Following the demise of Ikonne, the PDP in the state held a primary on Saturday to replace the deceased candidate in accordance to the Electoral Act 2022.

Ahaiwe scored a total number of 469 to defeat his closest contestant, the deputy governor of the state, Ude Oko-chukwu and Lucky Igbokwe who both scored 12 votes.

A former chairman of the party, Emma Nwaka, who had no vote, and a former House of Assembly member, Sampson Orji, who polled 11 votes were also participants at the primary on Saturday.