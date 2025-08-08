Wike, Ortom, Others Who Campaigned Against PDP Should Be Sacked — Lamido

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has called for the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; former Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom; former Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, and other members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who, according to him, worked against the party during the 2023 general elections.

Lamido, who spoke as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Friday, insisted that the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) must wield the big stick and sanction members who openly undermine the party to the advantage of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“All those erring members, the Wikes, the Ortoms, the Ikpeazus and others, who openly campaigned against the PDP in the 2023 elections, and who say that they are going to work for the APC in 2027, should be sacked from the party,” he stated.

The PDP stalwart expressed frustration over what he described as a long-standing culture of impunity within the party, stressing that it was time the leadership enforced disciplinary measures.

“From way back after the primaries of 2022 leading to the elections of 2023, there are people who, because of their interest and ambition, felt aggrieved about what transpired in the party’s convention.

“And they turned out against the party and fought the party. We’ve been having this kind of problem, the impunity of people castrating the party and denouncing it,” Lamido said.

The former governor lamented that the party had tolerated this behaviour for over 18 months, in breach of its constitution.

“In the constitution, if you breach the party’s code, you are sanctioned. But somehow, going into a ditch, the party executives are now alive to their responsibilities,” he stated.

Lamido also revealed his decision to boycott meetings of the party’s Board of Trustees (BOT) until disciplinary action was taken against those who worked against the party.

On Friday, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) warned party members expressing support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections to retrace their steps or face stiffer sanctions.

It criticised the actions of the errant members, describing them as anti-party and contrary to the provisions of the party’s constitution.