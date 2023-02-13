Buhari To Inaugurate Imo Projects Amid Tinubu Campaign

President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, are expected to visit Imo State on Tuesday for the former’s inauguration of road projects as the latter continues his campaign.

Ahead of the both events, Governor Hope Uzodimma on Monday inspected the newly completed and reconstructed MCC-Toronto dual carriageway to be commissioned by Buhari as well as the Dan Anyiam Stadium, the venue of the rally.

During the inspection tour in Owerri, the state capital, Uzodimma said all is set to host the President who will be visiting Imo for the second time in five months.

The governor added that the state is ready for the presidential campaign rally for the Tinubu.

He urged all Imo indigenes to continue to support the APC-led administration both at the state and federal levels.