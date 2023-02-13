CAN, Labour Party Dismiss Claims Of N2bn Cash Gift From Obi

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Labour Part has dismissed claims suggesting that a certain N2 billion which was given by Mr Peter Obi to Churches under the umbrella of CAN, has been misappropriated.

In a statement the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the Christian body categorically stated that the so-called claim which emanated from a letter of petition reportedly signed by one Pastor Frank Onwumere, is illogical.

Acoording to Archbishop Okoh, the petition which was addressed to his office, can at best be described as a failed attempt to drag the apex Christian body into the politics of 2023.

He, however, noted that CAN will investigate the source of the letter in the interest of the public.

In a bid to set the records straight, Archbishop Okoh said he is not aware of any N2bn given to Churches in Nigeria to mobilise votes for any 2023 presidential candidate and never received the said petition dated December 22, 2022.

“Nigerians should note that CAN, as a faith-based entity, maintains its non-partisan stance and will not endorse or mobilise support for any candidate in the upcoming elections as against the social media post being circulated by some elements bent on soiling its name and image,” the statement partly read.

CAN through its president, therefore, urged members of the public to disregard the purported letter of petition as its content are not only untrue, but malicious.

Archbishop Okoh warned all those peddling the falsehood to desist from such acts, adding that they are capable of defaming innocent people and revered religious institutions as well as breaching public peace.

In a similar vein, the Special Adviser to Mr Peter Obi on Strategic Alliances, Valentine Ozigbo, has said that the claims suggesting a cash gift was given to CAN by the LP flagbearer, is nothing but fake news.

Mr Ozigbo who on Monday was a guest on Channels Television’s 2023 Verdict, alluded to CAN’s statement, stressing that the individual who was alleged to have made the claim, has gone on to deny it.

According to Ozigbo, politicians are doing all kinds of things just to portray Peter Obi in a negative light, a move which he says has yielded no fruit as Peter Obi remains untainted even by the fake news being peddled by leaders of other parties.