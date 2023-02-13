Peter Obi Takes Campaign To Lagos Markets, Visits Computer Village 

Ahead of the February 25th presidential election which is now in a fortnight, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has taken his campaign to market men and women.

Mr Obi is visiting some markets in Lagos state to rally support. He visited Computer Village where traders turned out in their numbers to receive him.

While interacting with Channels Television, some of them said they are supporting him because he knows where the shoe pinches and appears able to provide succour.

Whatever the turnout is at the Computer village, the number is even much more at Ladipo Spare Parts Market in the Oshodi area of the state.

The excitement on the faces of the traders is unmistakable. Obi’s march through the market is stalled by supporters who say their action is not for any immediate benefit.

There are chants of various solidarity songs all in a bid to express their excitement over the former Anambra governor’s visit.