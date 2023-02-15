We Will Counter Anyone Attempting To Subvert General Elections – Northern Elders

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has warned that the people of the region will not sit back and watch anyone attempt to undermine the forthcoming elections.

Convener of the forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi, issued this warning on Wednesday at the 10th Anniversary and General assembly of the Northern Elders Forum which held at the Yar’adua Centre in Abuja.

“The north will counter anyone attempting to subvert the general elections,” Professor Abdullahi noted.

He further asserted that the north is ready to accept the outcome of the elections provided it is conducted on a free and fair basis and in line with the concept of one man, one vote.

These comments come a day after the forum through its spokesman – Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said there is no reason to doubt the credibility and capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free, fair, and credible elections on February 25 and March 11.

“At this stage, we believe in INEC, we believe in what they have done,” the NEF Spokesman stated when he appeared as a guest on The 2023 Verdict, a Channels Television’s special election programme.

He also said those against the planned deployment of the Bimodal Voter Registration Systems (BVAS) for the elections should make their reservations known with sufficient proof if they have any at all.

Baba-Ahmed said, “We have not found any basis for doubting the credibility or the competence of INEC to conduct an election.

“In the North, we haven’t seen any evidence that they will compromise, partisan or support anybody.

“There have been massive improvements in their processes and I believe in the leadership of INEC. I believe given the chance, they will deliver a very credible election.”