IGP Sets Up Panel, Orders Investigation Into Alleged Anambra Killings

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has set up a special investigation panel under the IGP Monitoring and Mentoring Unit to commence investigations into some weighty allegations levelled against its officers in Anambra on social media platforms.

The officers serving at the Zone 13 Command, Ukpo-Dunukofia, and the Anambra State Command were accused of unprofessionalism, high-handedness, and extrajudicial killings.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday.

Adejobi listed the accused officers to include the officer-in-charge of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Anambra State Command, CSP Patrick Agbazue; the Police Public Relations Officer of the Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo-Dunukofia, SP Nwode Nkeiruka; and Inspector Harrison Akama attached to the RRS.

The police noted that the cops reported at the Force Headquarters on Friday in light of the serious allegations levelled against them.

According to Adejobi, their reporting to the Force Headquarters is on the directives of the IGP for commencement of investigations to ascertain the veracity of the allegations for further necessary action, while the panel has been given a period of two weeks to come up with a report of investigations.

The Force urged members of the public who have had experiences or information on acts of high-handedness, extortion, or extrajudicial killings by the officers in question to provide them with detailed information via mobile number 08036242591, or by email via [email protected], [email protected] to enable the panel achieve a holistic investigation.

The statement noted that the IGP had assured the public that the findings of the investigations will determine the next line of action, promising that the Force will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is done in the case and sanctions meted out accordingly to any officers found guilty.