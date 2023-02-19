Elections Will Hold Nationwide Despite Cash Crunch, Protests, Says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly polls will hold nationwide despite the cash crunch and protests in some parts of the country.

Following the re-design of the N200, N500 and N1,000 by the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerians have been experiencing difficulty having access to the new notes. With this development, there have been fears that the general elections might be postponed or suffer glitches.

But INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has allayed those fears, saying the commission is working closely with the CBN and security agencies.

“The Central Bank has assured us that we will not suffer any encumbrances in that regard, no there are no issues with respect to that,” he stated.

“On what is happening around the country – the protests – is a security matter and security agencies have assured and reassured us that they will secure the environment for elections to hold peacefully nationwide. So we have no issues in that respect.”

The INEC Chairman who tasked the trainee Corps members to be loyal to Nigeria, Nigerians and not political parties, also told them that on no account should they leave the BVAS in the custody of another.

He warned that the corps members are going to be tracked to ensure accountability.

After visiting the training centres, Yakubu, INEC officials and journalists proceeded to the International Conference Centre (ICC) for inspection.

The INEC boss said that they will perform basically three activities in this ICC which has been serving as the national collation centre for the collation, announcement of winners and presentations of the Certificate of Returns (CoR) to president and vice president elect; as well as the senators and house of representatives members elect.