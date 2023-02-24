Troops Arrest Mastermind Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack

Troops have arrested three terrorists at Damba community in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Valentine’s Day.

In a statement, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, said one of the arrested terrorists confessed to being one of the masterminds of the March 28, 2022, Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Danmadami stated that troops mobilised to the location and recovered two motorcycles, two mobile phones, the sum of $5,000 as well as some other currencies.

“Similarly, troops of Operation Whirl Punch on February 14, 2023, responded to information on the presence of Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province kingpins at Damba community in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State,” the defence spokesman said.

“Subsequently, troops mobilised to the location and arrested three terrorists. One of the terrorists arrested was identified as one of the masterminds of the March 28, 2022 terrorist attack on the Abuja-Kaduna.”

In the North-East, North-Central and North-West, troops killed 133 Boko Haram / Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists in different locations in the last two weeks.

The defence spokesman said a total of 252 terrorists and members of their families, comprising 24 male, 79 female and 150 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations, adding that 41 kidnapped civilians were also rescued during operations within the period under review.

“Items recovered from them include assorted arms and ammunition, clothing materials, medical supplies, large quantities of items suspected to be hard drugs, livestock, 138 jerricans of PMS and other sundry items,” he added.

According to Danmadami, all recovered items, rescued civilians, and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action, while terrorists and members of their families that surrendered are being profiled for further action.