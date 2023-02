2023 Elections: Kwankwaso Sweeps Kano, Wins Over 30 LGAs

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso has floored his rivals in Saturday’s poll in Kano State.

The former Kano State governor won 34 local government areas (LGAs) ahead of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who cleared eight LGAs.

At the moment, results of 42 of the 44 LGAs have been announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Results of 42 LGAs declared so far thus:

1) Garin Malam LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 74,846

Accredited voters: 26,692

Result

APC: 8,642

NNPP: 12,249

PDP: 4,409

LP: 160

Valid: 25,794

Rejected: 784

Total vote cast: 26,578

2) Makoda LGA: APC won

Registered voters: 75,487

Accredited voters: 27,724

Result

APC: 12,590

NNPP: 12,247

PDP: 1,099

LP: 40

Valid: 26,195

Rejected: 584

Total vote cast: 26,779

6 PUs cancelled due to over voting and disruption

3) Rimingado LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 67,128

Accredited voters: 27,476

Result

APC: 10,861

NNPP: 14, 634

PDP: 907

LP: 76

Valid: 26,832

Rejected: 508

Total vote cast: 27,340

Cancellation of 4 PUs due to over voting and disruption

4) Kibiya LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 77,929

Accredited voters: 28,228

Result

APC: 10,283

NNPP: 16,331

PDP: 753

LP: 70

Valid: 27,648

Rejected: 419

Total vote cast: 28,067

5 PUs cancelled due to over voting

5) Kura LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 107,866

Accredited voters: 37,613

Result

APC: 10,929

NNPP: 20,406

PDP: 3,987

LP: 126

Valid: 35,901

Rejected: 1,281

Total vote cast: 37,182

6) Gezawa LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 114,655

Accredited voters: 37,183

Result

APC: 9,915

NNPP: 21,909

PDP: 2,980

LP: 188

Valid: 35,795

Rejected: 1,388

Total vote cast: 37,183

4 PUs cancelled due to over voting

7) Minjibir LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 94,186

Accredited voters: 26,245

Result

APC: 6,777

NNPP: 15,505

PDP: 1,823

LP: 123

Valid: 24,969

Rejected: 971

Total vote cast: 25,940

No case recorded

8) Gabasawa LG: NNPP won

Registered voters: 75,623

Accredited voters: 26,119

Result

APC: 11,992

NNPP: 13,736

PDP: 2,191

LP: 48

Valid: 28,429

Rejected: 594

Total vote cast: 29,023

No any incidence

9) Warawa LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 75,623

Accredited voters: 26,119

Result

APC: 10,352

NNPP: 12,708

PDP: 1,277

LP: 125

Valid: 25,219

Rejected: 749

Total vote cast: 25,968

Cancellation in 4 PUs and votes stands at 1,637

10) Sumaila LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 111,972

Accredited voters: 40,090

Result

APC: 11,341

NNPP: 24,307

PDP: 1,553

LP: 1,106

Valid: 38,911

Rejected: 1,179

Total vote cast: 40,090

No incidence recorded

11) Rogo LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 117,162

Accredited voters: 33,445

Result

APC: 10,403

NNPP: 19,584

PDP: 1,616

LP: 343

Valid: 32,255

Rejected: 508

Total vote cast: 32,763

No incidence

12) Dawakin Tofa LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 111,105

Accredited voters: 48,107

Result

APC: 16,733

NNPP: 25,072

PDP: 2,477

LP: 202

Valid: 45,809

Rejected: 1,888

Total vote cast: 47,697

13) Kunchi LGA: APC won

Registered voters: 61,640

Accredited voters: 20,324

Result

APC: 10,359

NNPP: 8,090

PDP: 703

LP: 50

Valid: 19,526

Rejected: 582

Total vote cast: 20,108

14) Dambatta LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 110,228

Accredited voters: 32,248

Result

APC: 13,179

NNPP: 15,179

PDP: 2,099

LP: 66

Valid: 30,957

Rejected: 890

Total vote cast: 31,847

13 PUs result cancelled due to violence and over voting

15) Bunkure LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 97,059

Accredited voters: 31,152

Result

APC: 11,161

NNPP: 16,759

PDP: 1,528

LP: 76

Valid: 29,933

Rejected: 644

Total vote cast: 30,583

16) Karaye LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 82,692

Accredited voters: 31,134

Result

APC: 10,874

NNPP: 16,295

PDP: 2,132

LP: 134

Valid: 29,921

Rejected: 723

Total vote cast: 30,644

17) Dawakin Kudu LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 162,445

Accredited voters: 52,725

Result

APC: 12,258

NNPP: 32,925

PDP: 3,768

LP: 167

Valid: 50,485

Rejected: 1,325

Total vote cast: 51,810

18) Tofa LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 80,730

Accredited voters: 30,051

Result

APC: 10,280

NNPP: 17,219

PDP: 1,192

LP: 177

Valid: 29,252

Rejected: 674

Total vote cast: 29,926

5 PUs cancelled due to over voting

19) Madobi LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 91,929

Accredited voters: 38,274

Result

APC: 12,038

NNPP: 23,130

PDP: 2,393

LP: 39

Valid: 37,724

Rejected: 484

Total vote cast: 38,208

No incidence

20) Bagwai LGA: APC won

Registered voters: 91,638

Accredited voters: 33,291

Result

APC: 14,949

NNPP: 14,243

PDP: 1,935

LP: 102

Valid: 31867

Rejected: 959

Total vote cast: 32,826

Recorded incidences in 5 PUs

21) Bebeji LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 83,076

Accredited voters: 38,132

Result

APC: 12,616

NNPP: 22,242

PDP: 1,475

LP: 239

Valid: 36,838

Rejected: 570

Total vote cast: 37,408

22) Rano LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 79,909

Accredited voters: 30,857

Result

APC: 11,268

NNPP: 16,286

PDP: 1,898

LP:

Valid: 29,929

Rejected: 838

Total vote cast: 30,767

Over voting, violence, BVAs snatching recorded in 11PUs and 4,730 votes affected

23) Ajingi LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 86,453

Accredited voters: 27,776

Result

APC: 7,066

NNPP: 16,798

PDP: 1,540

LP: 182

Valid: 26,478

Rejected: 1,247

Total vote cast: 27,725

24) Gaya LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 108,441

Accredited voters: 31,409

Result

APC: 8,708

NNPP: 18,999

PDP: 1,382

LP: 158

Valid: 30,016

Rejected: 1,078

Total vote cast: 31,094

Incidence in 4 RA. Cancellation in 1 RA due to violence.

25) Albasu LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 96,688

Accredited voters: 32,248

Result

APC: 9,618

NNPP: 19,161

PDP: 2,350

LP: 34

Valid: 31,357

Rejected: 407

Total vote cast: 31,764

26) Doguwa LGA: APC won

Registered voters: 82,583

Accredited voters: 32,929

Result

APC: 15,424

NNPP: 14,543

PDP: 1,408

LP: 642

Valid: 32,245

Rejected: 521

Total vote cast: 32,766

27) Wudil LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 116,966

Accredited voters: 38,461

Result

APC: 10,279

NNPP: 22,517

PDP: 2,785

LP: 380

Valid: 36971

Rejected: 1399

Total vote cast: 38,370

Recorded 2 cases due to over voting and violence

28) Tarauni LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 195,429

Accredited voters: 48,182

Result

APC: 6,133

NNPP: 32,891

PDP: 6,067

LP: 659

Valid: 46,687

Rejected: 1,293

Total vote cast: 47,980

POs disappeared with reports

29) Tsanyawa LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 79,630

Accredited voters: 31,606

Result

APC: 14,052

NNPP: 14,468

PDP: 1,721

LP: 89

Valid: 30,725

Rejected: 876

Total vote cast: 31601

2 incidences of over voting

30) Ungogo LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 205,422

Accredited voters: 51,291

Result

APC: 8,011

NNPP: 34,916

PDP: 4,659

LP: 334

Valid: 48,735

Rejected: 1,402

Total vote cast: 50,137

11PUs recorded incidence

31) Bichi LGA: APC won

Registered voters: 147,378

Accredited voters: 57,989

Result

APC: 31,673

NNPP: 178

PDP: 20,862

LP: 1,371

Valid: 55,049

Rejected: 1,946

Total vote cast: 56,995

32) Kiru LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 128,686

Accredited voters: 55,018

Result

APC: 19,155

NNPP: 27,199

PDP: 2,467

LP: 112

Valid: 49,399

Rejected: 937

Total vote cast: 50,336

33) Garko LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 98,663

Accredited voters: 28,873

Result

APC: 8,485

NNPP: 15,889

PDP: 2,067

LP: 313

Valid: 27,613

Rejected: 1,047

Total vote cast: 28,660

No any incidence

34) Gwarzo LGA: APC won

Registered voters: 116,202

Accredited voters: 44,341

Result

APC: 20,627

NNPP: 19,950

PDP: 2,125

LP: 70

Valid: 43,160

Rejected: 948

Total vote cast: 44,108

35) Kabo LGA: APC won

Registered voters: 90,698

Accredited voters: 39,147

Result

APC: 18,767

NNPP: 15,923

PDP: 2,463

LP: 79

Valid: 37,728

Rejected: 1247

Total vote cast: 38,975

36) Shanono LGA: APC won

Registered voters: 75,981

Accredited voters: 25,167

Result

APC: 11,557

NNPP: 9,672

PDP: 1,703

LP: 44

Valid: 23,338

Rejected: 609

Total vote cast: 23,947

17 cases recorded

37) Tudun Wada LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 141,206

Accredited voters: 45,693

Result

APC: 18,017

NNPP: 23,041

PDP: 1,965

LP: 1,053

Valid: 44,511

Rejected: 599

Total vote cast: 45,110

Several incidences while collating

38) Kumbotso LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 229,556

Accredited voters: 61,547

Result

APC: 6,721

NNPP: 44,474

PDP: 5,996

LP: 815

Valid: 58988

Rejected: 1,310

Total vote cast: 60,298

Recorded over voting case hence cancellation

39) Nassarawa LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 422,341

Accredited voters: 90,069

Result

APC: 10,218

NNPP: 61,053

PDP: 10,599

LP: 3,863

Valid: 87,534

Rejected: 2,361

Total vote cast: 89,895

4 PUs recorded issue of over voting and BVAs

40) Fagge LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 27,031

Accredited voters: 49,816

Result

APC: 4,060

NNPP: 23,162

PDP: 5,416

LP: 14,896

Valid: 48,127

Rejected: 1,223

Total vote cast: 49,350

41) Gwale LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 249,537

Accredited voters: 60,159

Result

APC: 6,950

NNPP: 42,932

PDP: 7,457

LP: 270

Valid: 58,671

Rejected: 1,493

Total vote cast: 60,164

4 incidence of over voting in Mandawari

42) Takai LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 121,752

Accredited voters: 38,935

Result

APC: 13,770

NNPP: 19,849

PDP: 3,124

LP: 69

Valid: 37,101

Rejected: 687

Total vote cast: 37,788

Results of 17 PUs were cancelled due to incidence recorded