2023 Elections: No Need For Violence, Sanwo-Olu Tells Lagosians

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called for calm in the aftermath of reported violence in some parts of the state following Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The governor, who commended residents of the state for voting during the exercise, said there is calm in the commercial nerve centre but called for its sustenance.

“Well done Lagos for coming out to vote on Saturday. We got reports of friction in parts of Lagos this morning but all is calm now,” he tweeted on his official handle Monday.

“There is no need for violence, as it is not part of our culture. I urge all Lagosians to go about their businesses without any fear of harassment.

“I have been your Governor for almost four years, promoting harmony and friendship across ethnic and religious lines without any form of discrimination whatsoever. Let us remain calm. All will be well. We are a peaceful people and so we shall remain.”

Sanwo-Olu will be on the ballot for a second term under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

But the party’s defeat to the Labour Party in the presidential election will be a source of concern to the incumbent governor.