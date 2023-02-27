2023 Elections: Tinubu Sweeps Jigawa, Wins Sixth State

The flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has officially won his sixth state in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu won Jigawa State in Nigeria’s North-West geopolitical zone, his first victory in the zone.

The APC candidate polled 421,390 followed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 386,587. Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi clinched 1,889 while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 98,234 votes.

The result of the former Lagos State governor was announced at the national collation centre in Abuja on Monday night. Tinubu had previously won Ekiti, Ogun, Kwara, Ondo and Oyo states but lost his base in Lagos to Obi.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, has won three states so far — Nasarawa, Enugu and Lagos.

On his part, Atiku has cleared Osun, Katsina, Adamawa, Gombe, and Yobe.

According to Section 134 of the Nigerian Constitution, a presidential candidate can only be announced as the winner if he or she has the majority of votes cast at the election; and has not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election in at least two-thirds of all the States in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Sub-section 3 of the same section states explicitly that “in default of a candidate duly elected in accordance with subsection (2) of this section there shall be a second election”.