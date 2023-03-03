Woman, Son Found Dead At Home In Kano

A woman and her six-month-old son have been found dead in their bedroom within the Yan Awaki area of Unguwa Uku, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The woman identified as Aisha Ishaq is said to be wife of a fairly known tanker driver within the area.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps in the state, DSC Ibrahim Idris who confirmed the news to Channels Television, Aisha Ishaq passed away on Saturday, but her death went unnoticed until Monday morning.

The spokesperson stated, “We received a report that a woman and her child were found dead in their bedroom. Upon investigation, we discovered that the woman had died on Saturday, but no one noticed until Monday morning.”

The cause of death is still unclear, and authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy. However, the police have launched an investigation into the matter to determine the cause of death.

The news of Aisha Ishaq’s death has left the community in shock with many expressing their condolences to the family. One resident of the area, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “It’s a sad day for our community. Aisha was a loving mother, and we are all devastated by her death.”

Another resident added, “We are calling on the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into her death. We need answers as to what happened to Aisha and her son.”

Also speaking, a neighbour, Abubakar Muhammad, said, “The woman was ill. Her husband, Abubakar Muhammad, felt it was a minor illness so he travelled. People knew about her sickness but it did not come to our minds to check her house.”

For several other residents, the tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of checking on loved ones regularly, particularly during these uncertain times.