Obaseki Should Not Be Worried About Impeachment, Says Oshiomhole

Ahead of the March 11 House of Assembly poll, former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, says his successor in office, Godwin Obaseki should not be worried about being impeached if he loses out in the contest.

Oshiomhole, who is now the Senator-Elect for Edo North Senatorial District from the February 25 general election, stated this during an interview with journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

He maintained that if Obaseki had performed well as Edo State Governor, then he would not be worried about the electorate voting against his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Of the number of people who are contesting, how many are new members who are seeking election for the first time and how many are old members who probably have been elected before?” he queried.

“There is no truth in it unless the governor feels that he has committed so much atrocities that he is now afraid that he cannot stand the rigour of democratic governance.”

To Oshiomhole, “The purpose of the House of Assembly is to subject the Executive to legislative scrutiny. It is not for nothing that you spend millions, if not billions, maintaining a parliament.”

According to the Senator-Elect, the parliamentary system does not exist in an autocratic system of government.

He accused the Obaseki-led state government of not allowing the parliament to function the way it should be in other saner climes.

Specifically, Oshiomhole alleged that his successor has ruled Edo State like a sole administrator, adding that he may be hunted by ‘guilty conscience.’

Speaking further, the former governor explained that the House of Assembly candidates vying for a seat in the Edo Parliament are “hungry to ensure that the governor spends resources in a manner that captures the aspirations of their various constituents. Sacking the governor is not in their manifesto.”