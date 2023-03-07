PDP Slams INEC’s Move To Reconfigure BVAS Amid Election Manipulation Claims

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed strong disapproval of plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who made the remarks on Tuesday at a press conference held in Abuja, alleged that the electoral body was intent on “destroying evidence” of rigging the February 25 presidential election.

According to the opposition party, Nigerians and the International community need to be alerted of the “atrocious” move by INEC to “destroy and erase evidence of its intolerable rigging of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.”

READ ALSO: FULL LIST: INEC Releases Names Of Senators-Elect

Ologunagba alleged that the commission, at 10: 10 pm on Monday, made what it described as a desperate move to prevent the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, from obtaining necessary evidence as ordered by the court.

He added that INEC had filed a motion requesting that the party be allowed to reconfigure the BVAS machines and “wipe out relevant information” that the PDP and Atiku require to prosecute their case at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

“This reprehensible action by INEC to frustrate the desire of Nigerians to get redress through the court is a clear recipe for crisis and a deliberate design by the Commission to derail our democracy and trigger anarchy in the country,” it said.

See the full statement below: