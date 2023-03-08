Pele’s Widow To Inherit 30 Percent Of His Assets

The remaining 70 percent is reserved for Pele's children, including an unrecognized daughter that he may have.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated March 8, 2023
In this file photo taken on February 08, 2012 former player Brazil’s Pele acknowledges the crowd before the African Cup of Nations (CAN 2012) semi-final football match Mali vs Ivory Coast at the Stade de l’Amitie in Libreville. Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner who masterminded the ‘beautiful game’, died on December 29, 2022 at the age of 82, after battling kidney problems and colon cancer. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP) / NO USE AFTER JANUARY 2, 2023 14:32:33 GMT

 

The widow of late football legend Pele will inherit 30 percent of his assets, according to his will, which also mentions a woman who could be Pele’s unrecognized daughter, the widow’s lawyer told AFP on Tuesday.

The will states that Marcia Cibele Aoki, Pele’s third and last wife, will inherit his mansion in Guaruja, a seaside resort town south of Sao Paulo, where the couple lived, according to her lawyer Luiz Kignel.

Other assets belonging to Pele, who died after battling cancer in late December at age 82, include more real estate and a stake in the Pele brand, Kignel said, adding that a complete inventory has yet to be made.

“He indicated the possibility of the existence of another daughter, whose recognition will depend on a DNA test, which could not be carried out (on Pele) due to the pandemic and the state of his health,” said Kignel.

According to Kignel, the woman in question is a Brazilian national and she has taken legal steps to be recognized as Pele’s daughter.

In September 2022, a court in Sao Paulo ordered Pele to submit to a DNA test, according to the G1 website. The test must now be performed on one of his seven recognized children.

