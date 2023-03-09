Buhari Calls On Nigerians In Diaspora To Support Tinubu’s Government

President Muhammadu Buhari in Doha, Qatar, called on Nigerians living in the country to support President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he takes over the reins of government on May 29.

Speaking on Tuesday at a Town Hall meeting as part of his visit to the State of Qatar, President Buhari said his administration set forward to emplace credible, transparent and fair elections which will conclude on Saturday, March 11, with the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

He therefore called on them to “support the incoming government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so that Nigeria will continue to be the beacon of hope and prosperity in our continent and an example for other African countries to emulate.”

Speaking further, the President acknowledged the noble roles that Nigerians in Diaspora all over the world have been playing in the development of Nigeria, adding that his administration had approved a National Diaspora Policy, and supported the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) all the way to develop programmes for the engagement of Nigerians in the Diaspora for the ‘ambassadors’ to contribute their quota towards the development of their fatherland.

In his remarks, the Nigerian Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Yakubu Ahmed congratulated Buhari President on conducting successful Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25, 2023. He said the process has proven that Nigeria’s democracy is indeed strong while praying for an equally successful Governorship and State Assembly elections.

Ambassador Ahmed informed the President that Nigeria and the State of Qatar have maintained brotherly bilateral relationship since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2013 noting there are currently about 7,000 Nigerians residing in Qatar, and gainfully engaged in diverse areas of human endeavours.

“I’m proud to inform you, Your Excellency that majority of our nationals in Doha are professionals who have excelled in their chosen careers, playing critical roles in healthcare, safety, oil and gas, aviation, construction, among other sectors,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the Nigerian community in the country, Dr Arabo Ibrahim, a Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, said he had every reason to thank the President especially for restoring peace in the North-eastern part of Nigeria. “Our people were chased out of Mubi in Adamawa State by Boko Haran terrorists, peace is back. Now we go there and sleep peacefully. There is a lot of food now. People from the neighboring countries even come to buy food in Nigeria,” he added.

Another member of the community, Professor Akintunde Akinade, also thanked President Buhari for conducting an electoral process “alluded to as one of the best. We have gone through elections many times before and we all know what it’s all about. This is an election where money has taken a back seat. We’re very grateful to see what has happened this time in the presidential election. Thank you for bringing sanity to the country and the electoral process. We wish that this would continue.”

He equally lauded the President for the infrastructural revolution in the country, his anti-corruption war, keeping Nigeria together as well as his well-known democratic crusade in Africa. “I really want to thank you for your unwavering critique of African Presidents that really want to stay in office forever. I wish you a well-deserved rest,” he added.

The event was put together by the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri Erewa.