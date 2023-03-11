Imo Traders Stage Protest Over Indefinite NLC Strike

Traders under the aegis of Imo State Amalgamated Market and Allied Traders Association stormed Government House in Owerri on Saturday to protest a directive of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state.

The NLC leadership had announced an indefinite strike in Imo State over the alleged brutalisation of some of its members by security operatives and agents of government.

The protesters carrying placards with various inscriptions blocked the entrance to Government House, calling on Governor Hope Uzodimma to intervene and ensure the strike was halted as the livelihoods and welfare of citizens and traders were being impeded.

The traders said the lack of cash, fuel and power supply in the state were already problems to deal with and any other hardship on citizens would not be tolerated.

However, the Deputy Governor, Placid Njoku, who addressed the protesters, assured them that the state government would do everything possible to get the situation under control.