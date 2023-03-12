Police Confirm Trending Video Of Alleged Assault By Navy Officers

The Delta State Police command has confirmed the assault on a police officer by officers of the Nigerian Navy in a trending video on the social media.

In the one-minute, 30 seconds clip, an assaulted officer was seen moving about restlessly inside the premises of the police station, with angry colleagues appealing to him to stay calm. The incident happened at Enerhen police station, near Warri.

The unidentified officer’s face was bloodied and his police uniform was partially torn.

A voice could be heard from the background shouting, “Kingsley, relax. Don’t take laws into your hands.”

In his response, the assaulted officer pulled off his shirt and hastened towards the gate, apparently to go after the naval officials who allegedly assaulted him. He said, “Make una leave me.”

The short video further showed him stepping out of the gate, before the camera quickly zoomed to where some armed naval officials stood a few meters away from the gate of the police premises.

The camera moved closer to a naval official who appeared to be making a phone call, and then quickly panned to another scene where a police officer fiercely took on one of the naval officials.

It is however unclear what could have caused the rift between the police operatives and personnel of the Nigerian Navy.

Efforts to get the reaction of the military authorities in the state proved abortive as no official was willing to comment on the issue.

But the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a telephone conversation.

According to the police spokesperson, the incident occurred at the Enerhen police station in Warri area

He also assured that the matter is being handled by the top officials of the Police Command and the Nigerian Navy.