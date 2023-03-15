Seven Feared Dead In Another Kaduna Village Attack

At least seven people have been reportedly killed by bandits in a fresh attack on Langsom village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The latest attack comes barely four days after 17 people were killed by suspected militia herders at Ungwan Wakili community also in Zango Kataf, including a woman and her newborn baby among other victims made up of mostly women and children.

The Police authorities are yet to comment on the incident, but the Executive Chairman of Zango Kataf Local Government Area, Francis Sani told Channels Television that the gunmen invaded Langsom village in the late hours of Tuesday night and opened fire on the innocent residents who were already retiring to bed. He disclosed that seven people were killed and several others injured in the attack.

The council boss also said that the bodies of the victims were evacuated by soldiers to a mortuary many locals have deserted their homes for fear of being attacked by the gunmen.