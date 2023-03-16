LP, NNPP Endorse Niger APC Governorship Candidate Bago 

Less than forty-eight hours to the March 18 rescheduled governorship and the house of assembly elections, alignment, and re-alignment amongst political parties continue.

To this end, executives of the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Niger State on Thursday adopted the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Umar Bago in the state.

They said he is a well-equipped and more prepared candidate for the task of good governance.

In their separate remarks, the chairman of the Niger LP Musa Mohammed, and the Secretary of the NNPP Mohammed Kwabo say their decision is not financially induced rather it is for the interest of the state.

Bago, who received the party executives and members of the parties, assured that they will work hand in hand for the betterment of the state if he is elected governor of Niger State.

A few days before the elections, other parties have also been aligning and re-aligning for what they believe is their interest and that of their political parties in the state.