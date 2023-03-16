‘The Focus Is Competence’, Enugu APGA Gov Candidate Thanks Obidients For Support

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State, Frank Nweke (Jnr) says election into public offices should be anchored on character, competence and capacity and not necessarily about political parties.

Nweke, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, appreciated Obidients, who are followers of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for supporting his governorship ambition irrespective of their political affiliation.

The former Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs, Special Duties and Youth Development urged Nigerians to focus on the individual capacity of candidates running for elective offices.

He said, “The Obidient movement, we must look at it in the context of philosophy. I think the Obidient movement is focused on capacity, competence, character, commitment and passion. I am deeply honoured to have their support.

“I really believe that in the context of where we are today as a country, when you look at the critical issues that confront us, whether at the national level, at the state level, I think it is about time we became focused on individuals who come to the party prepared through their careers, who have the education, the exposure, the capacity and the character.”

Nweke said he is the “most prepared and well-positioned” candidate in the March 18 governorship race in Enugu. “And then the support of the Obidients is most welcome and I am grateful,” he added.

Asked if he wished if he were in Labour Party, “I believe I am where I am supposed to be.

“Thankfully, the entire thing is anchored on individuals who have the capacity, the competence and the character and not about the parties.

“How well have these parties served us? Look at our country today, look at how divided we have become. Look at insecurity, the state of our economy. It’s just terrible.”

Nweke has LP’s Edeoga Chijioke, Mbah Ndubuisi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Uche Nnaji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contend with in the race to succeed the incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi whose two terms of eight years end on May 29, 2023.