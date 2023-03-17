Police Arrest Suspected Attackers Of El-Rufai’s Convoy, Begin Probe

The Kaduna State Police Command have arrested the suspected attackers of the convoy of the state Governor Nasir El-Rufai by suspected members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiites.

A statement by the spokesman of the Command, DSP Mohammed Jalige, says the security officials attached to the Governor’s convoy cleared the Bakin Ruwa axis of Rigasa, Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway after armed hoodlums suspected to be members of the IMN attacked law-abiding citizens and prevented motorists from plying the route.

He explained that the hoodlums in a large number were intercepted harassing innocent citizens on Thursday at about 3 pm when the convoy of the Kaduna state Governor arrived at the place.

According to him, the hoodlums on sighting the convoy began firing weapons/stones, hitting several private vehicles along with a few in the convoy.

During the process, the security men professionally contained the miscreants without the use of force, while some of the hoodlums strongly suspected to be IMN members were arrested. A probe is also ongoing, he said.