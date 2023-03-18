Electoral Materials Yet To Arrive At LP Strongholds — Rhodes-Vivour

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour says sensitive and non-sensitive materials have yet to arrive in his party’s strongholds in the state.

He stated this on Saturday at his polling unit, Ward A 045 Oshifila/Abule Igbira, Anifowoshe in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

“The will of the people will prevail. There has been a lot of targeted voter suppression,” the LP candidate popularly known as GRV said.

“We have a situation where in Alimosho, in Iba, polling unit materials have not arrived. You find out that everywhere that we are strong and we show strength polling units have yet to arrive.”

He said the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections in Lagos is “a fight for the soul of Lagos”.

GRV insisted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) transmit voting results electronically as promised and security agents must quell voter suppression.

“I’m not congratulating someone that has his mandate from voter suppression and intimidation. Why would I do that? I will go to court,” he vowed.

Aside from the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking reelection under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rhodes-Vivour has his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Olajide Adediran aka Jandor to contend with in the exercise.

In the presidential election of February 25, LP’s Peter Obi polled 582,454 votes in Lagos to trounce the flag bearer of the APC, Bola Tinubu who scored 572,606 votes.

In total, Obi won 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory but Tinubu scored the highest votes in total and was later on Wednesday announced the winner of the poll and Nigeria’s President-elect.