Gov Elections: PDP In Slight Lead As Fintiri, Binani Battle For Adamawa

The gubernatorial race in Adamawa State at the moment is a very fierce one with the two leading parties (PDP/APC) going neck and neck, as they battle for the coveted seat.

The electoral umpire has at present, announced the results for 18 LGAs and the figures show the governorship candidate of the PDP Ahmadu Fintiri, maintaining a slim lead over Aisha Dahiru (fondly called Binani) of the APC.

While the governor who is seeking re-election has won in 11 LGAs, Binani has taken the remaining 7 councils, however, the margins could not have been any more narrow.

Fintiri at present has polled 346,109 votes while Binani has garnered 328,870 votes, leaving a difference of little over 17,000 votes between the two leading candidates.

There are three more local governments to go and they are Fufore, Michika and Song. Earlier, results for Fufore were read, however, a controversy ensued over the margin of victory between the APC and the PDP in the council.

This prompted the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, to issue a form to recompile the governorship election results for some areas in the Fufore LGA.

With this development, INCE has said that the announcement of results for the Fufore LG will be deferred to 12:00 noon on Monday.

Things quickly grew a bit more intense at the INEC Collation Centre, as some thugs surrounded the venue of the gathering in Yola and refused anyone from leaving the premises at about 2:00 am in the early hours of this morning.

It took the combined efforts of the Army, Police and other security agencies for some persons to leave the venue.