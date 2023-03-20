‘Reward For Keeping Faith With Oyo People’, Olubadan Hails Makinde On Re-Election

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has hailed Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on his re-election for a second term in office, saying it is a reward for keeping faith in his covenant with the people of the state.

Makinde polled 563,756 votes to defeat his closest rival, Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 256,685 in the results of the 33 local governments in the South-West states.

In a statement on Monday, the monarch appealed to Makinde not to take the support for granted in his second term.

Advising the governor to work harder so that the people of the state would not feel disappointed, he said the election result was a verdict of the confidence of the people in the governor and which he earned through his service to the people in his first term.

“There is always the tendency for the second timer to be lethargic, because there’s nothing to aspire for again, at least, at the state level,” he said.

“But, I appeal to you to see the new mandate as a call to do more in terms of service delivery. The confidence reposed in you by the people who voted for you is hinged on hope for more dividends of democracy by your government.

“In your inner recess, I implore you to cast your mind back to some of the issues raised as criticisms by your opponents during the electioneering and do something about them.

“Not all of them were political propaganda or mere attempts to demarket you and your administration, but very germane and crucial to good governance.

“Let the generality of the people of the state remain your focus in the emerging new dispensation and in doing that play less emphasis on party politics.

“Keep open arms and embrace all for the overall growth and development of the state. You can’t do all, but, let it be said of you at the end of another four years that you did your possible best and let people of the state remain proud of the choice made in you.”

The traditional ruler prayed for a very successful tenure for governor, noting that politics should take the back seat while all hands must be on deck for a more prosperous state.

He explained that irrespective of political party affiliation, the state belongs to every one of us and we must be seen placing it far above individual and personal interests.