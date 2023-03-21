Okowa Confident Oborevwori, New Delta Leaders Will Meet Citizens’ Needs

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa says he is confident his successor will meet the needs and aspirations of the people of the oil-rich state.

On Monday, Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Delta State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

READ ALSO: PDP’s Sheriff Oborevwori Defeats Omo-Agege, Wins Delta Governorship Election

Oborevwori, the current Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly polled 360,234 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress APC Candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege who scored 240,229.

A day after, outgoing governor Okowa took to Twitter to express his joy over the nice outing of all PDP candidates in the recently concluded governorship and House of Assembly polls.

Okowa, the PDP leader in Delta, expressed gratitude to God that his party did well in the elections. He also thanked the people of the state for the mandate given to the PDP’s candidates.

“We give thanks to Almighty God for the success of all our party’s candidates that emerged victorious in the recent Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections here in Delta State,” he stated.

“As we prepare for the next and final phase of my administration, I am confident that our next Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and all our elected representatives will continue to #AdvanceDelta and meet the needs of our citizens.”