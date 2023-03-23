Police Arrest 29 Suspects For Kano Post-Election Violence

Kano State Police Command has arrested 29 suspects in connection with criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire, and theft.

The suspects are believed to have attacked the residence of a popular musician Dauda Adamu Abdullahi (Rarara) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) State Secretariat in Kano following Saturday’s governorship and state assembly election.

According to the police report, the thugs who attacked Rarara’s residence looted and destroyed properties worth millions of Naira. They also attacked four commercial shops belonging to different people.

READ ALSO: ‘Last Kick Of A Dead Horse,’ Fayose Reacts To PDP Suspension

Meanwhile, another group of thugs has attacked and destroyed parts of the APC State Secretariat Office located at Hotoro, Kano.

Upon receiving reports of the attacks, teams of Operation Restore Peace and firefighters were immediately mobilized to the scenes. The fire was eventually brought under control and normalcy was restored.

The police arrested 21 suspects in connection with the attack at Zoo Road.

Furthermore, some looted properties were recovered including an ice cream machine, motorcycles, office chairs, air conditioners, and motor vehicle parts.

The Kano Police Public Relations Officer Abdullahi Kiyawa stated that the suspects will be charged to court upon the completion of an investigation.

He added that the suspects were not members of any political party but criminals who took advantage of the celebration mood to perpetuate their crimes.

In a statement, the Kano State Command warned individuals or groups planning to carry out such attacks in the future, stating that the police would not hesitate to bring them to justice.

The security agency urged residents of the state to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.

In a reaction to the incident, the Chairman of the APC in Kano, Abdullahi Abbas, expressed disappointment over the attack on the party’s secretariat.

He called on the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The incident has sparked concerns among residents of Kano with many calling for tighter security measures to prevent such attacks in the future.