Two Feared Killed As Thugs Attack Zamfara APC Offices

Two persons are feared killed and property worth millions of naira destroyed when thugs invaded the campaign offices of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

Channels Television gathered that the incident happened on Monday shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Dauda Lawal of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The Coordinator of Tinubu/ Shetima Presidential Campaign Council in Zamfara , Senator Kabiru Marafa confirmed the incident on Thursday, condemning the incident.

The hoodlums vandalised the party’s buildings — broke the ceiling, tiles, roofing sheets, vehicles, generators and chairs, television, and table among others.

After inspecting the affected campaign offices, Marafa told journalists that he cannot quantify the monetary value of the level of damage to the various facilities.

“After the election of 18th of March and the results declared, PDP was declared winner. By morning,m we got calls that our offices have been vandalized and in the last two hours I have been going around to check the damages,” he stated.

The APC chieftain described the incident as unfortunate, calling on the political leaders to call their supporters to order to prevent the recurrence of this situation in the future.

But the police authorities in the state are yet to comment on the issue as of the time of filing this report.

Zamfara is one of the 28 states in Nigeria where governorship elections were held last Saturday. The polls were marred by violence and snatching of ballot boxes by suspected political thugs.