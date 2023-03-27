I Defeated Gov Sule In His Polling Unit, Ward, LG, Senatorial District – PDP’s Ombugadu

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 governorship election in Nasarawa State, David Ombugadu, has said he defeated the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Sule, in his polling unit, ward, local government and senatorial district.

He was reacting to the governor’s claim that some non-indigenes resident in the state made his victory at the polls difficult.

“I want to use this opportunity to encourage everybody living in Nasarawa State to take Nasarawa State as their home. I defeated the governor in his zone; I defeated him and even his deputy in his local government. He is from Akwanga local government.

“You can see that I defeated him from the unit to the ward, to the local government and then to the Senatorial District, I defeated him. I defeated his deputy in his local government, which is Doma Local Government. So, it is not true that visitors or people that settled in Nasarawa State are the reason why victory was difficult for him,” Ombugadu said.

The PDP candidate alleged that the governor sent thugs to scatter the votes in his polling unit when he discovered that he was losing, saying that he was, however, defeated at the unit in the end.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Sule winner of the Nasarawa governorship election conducted March 18.

Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 347,209 to beat his closest contender, Ombugadu who got 283,016 votes.

The PDP, Ombugadu and his supporters have since rejected the declaration of governor Sule as the winner of the election. The supporters have also taken to the streets of the state in the last few days in protest of the outcome of the election.

Ombugadu said he has forwarded a petition to INEC to review the results of the election.