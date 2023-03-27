Ortom Vouched For Ayu As PDP Chairman — Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has asserted that Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom was instrumental in Senator Iyorchia Ayu becoming the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) National chairman prior to suspension.

Wike in recent times has not shied away from calling for the resignation of Ayu maintaining there was nowhere in the party’s constitution where the president and the chairman of the party would come from the same zone.

While speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, Wike said it was Ortom ‘s initial approval of Ayu that silenced opposition over Ayu becoming chairman.

“Ayu is not somebody I have had any relationship with, in fact, it was his governor (Ortom) who even told me to invite him to come and commission a project, I didn’t know ayu before, so I invited him,” he said.

“Some people intellectually, they may be sound, but when you put them on that seat it becomes a different thing.”

“When we met, Ortom said he could vouch for the man, and I asked him, you are a governor, we have agreed that no chairman should come where the governor is from the senate, it always brings some crisis,

On Sunday, the Executive Committee of the PDP in Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State suspended Ayu, with immediate effect.

His suspension was reached during a resolution by the secretary of the party in Igyorov ward, Vanger Dooyum who said Ayu’s anti-party activities were the reason for passing a vote of no confidence on him.

Speaking on the suspension, Wike added that he is elated that Benue state ward exco passed a vote of no confidence in him.

“I am not from Benue state, but I am happy, and now that Benue state has done it, we would now come out and say we are in support of it,” he said.