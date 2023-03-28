Labour Party Senators-Elect, Reps-Elect Won’t Defect — Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure has said that no newly elected members of the National Assembly under the party will defect to other parties.

Abure, who spoke in Abuja on Tuesday after meeting with National Assembly-Elect members of the party, said the party would make a difference to deepen the nation’s democracy.

He stated that the federal lawmakers under the party are men of integrity and none of them will jump ship in the 10th National Assembly.

The LP chairman said the party won eight Senate seats and 34 seats in the lower chamber.

Abure said, “We must put on record here that all those who were elected on the platform of the party, either to the House of Reps or the Senate are well-responsible and dedicated to the party.

“They are men and women of integrity and high repute and I am sure they are aware of the basis on why they were elected.

“Even if there are infiltrations, our members have the capacity to resist such infiltrations.”

The meeting which was attended by the leader of the party, Peter Obi was aimed at finetuning the aspirations of the party ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.