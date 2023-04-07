You Have No Business In Politics If You Don’t Have Money – Edo Lawmaker-Elect Iniegbeboh

The member-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly representing the Igueben Constituency, Ojie Iniegbeboh, has revealed that funding is a major challenge for young people running for political positions.

“Cash — you must have it. If you don’t have money in the first place, you have no business in politics,” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members said during a live appearance on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“Finance is a big deal to contest in an election. If you don’t have the finance, you can’t go anywhere. You spend money moving around from ward to unit levels to the state secretariat.

“You spend money, so you must have some good finance. To be able to purchase your forms, you must spend finance. To be able to go round the delegates of the primaries, you must spend finance.”

READ ALSO: I Don’t See My Gender, Age As Hurdles – 26-Year-Old Kwara Assembly Member-Elect Shittu

Iniegbeboh also noted that the numerous delegates he had to go through during the primaries and other influential party members he had to deal with contributed to his expenses.

“We were already spending a whole lot of money trying to hold delegates because we had over 150 to 200 delegates we were supposed to see,” he revealed.

“We had to spend money, buy gifts, lobby them, plead with them; it wasn’t easy but at the end of the day, God saw us through which I emerged as a candidate.”