Kaduna Govt Lifts Curfew On Chikun LGA

The Kaduna State Government on Saturday lifted the curfew imposed on Sabon Garin Nasarawa-Tirkaniya in the Chikun Local Government Area (LGA).

The state government had on Monday imposed a curfew on the local government following the killing of two persons.

However, in a statement on Saturday, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, said the curfew has been removed.

“The 12-hour curfew imposed on Sabon Garin Nasarawa-Tirkaniya in Chikun LGA has been removed, effective today Saturday 8th April 2023.

“The military and police will continue to carry out patrols in the locations, as residents of the area may now go about their lawful activities.

“The Government also advises citizens to steer clear of activities capable of disrupting public peace, as these will be promptly dealt with in accordance with the law,” the statement read.