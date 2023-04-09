Easter: Governors Felicitate Nigerians, Preach Love

Nigerian governors have felicitated Nigerian Christians on the occasion of the Easter celebrations in the country.

Among them is Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who said Easter exemplifies the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ to save mankind, noting that as individuals, Christians must take into consideration the welfare of others.

In his Easter message by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, the governor called on Rivers people and indeed Nigerians to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the state as they reflect on the ideals of Good Friday and Easter Celebration.

Noting that the season calls for a fresh beginning, forgiveness, love and friendship, Wike urged the privileged to reach out to the less privileged as everyone works to deepen the culture of true Christianity.

In Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma said the event is a unique day as it marks the liberation of mankind from bondage to freedom.

He said Christ suffered and died on the cross so that “our sins can be forgiven to pave way for us to inherit eternal salvation.”

The governor urged Nigerians to “reflect on his uncommon love for us which made him willingly submit himself to shameful death so we can be saved,” as they celebrate Easter.

“This spirit of love, sacrifice and selflessness pervading the season should reflect on the lives we live and how we relate with our fellow human beings.

“We should be guided by the universal love exhibited by Christ in the way we conduct ourselves daily. Because Christ symbolizes peace, we should also uphold this ideal and refrain from acts that inflict misery on other Nigerians,” Uzodimma stated.

In neighbouring Enugu, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi wants Nigerians to “commit themselves to the advancement of peace, love and unity in appreciation of the great sacrifice that Jesus Christ made for the atonement of sins and the salvation of mankind.”

Ugwuanyi in his Easter message stressed God’s kindness, faithfulness, mercy and abiding love by sending His only begotten son to the world to suffer and die for the salvation of mankind, urging Christians and Nigerians at large to reciprocate the enduring sacrifice by intensifying prayers and promoting peace, love, unity and progress in the country.

Joining his colleagues in felicitating with Christians, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, wants residents of the state to reflect on the lessons of Easter and its influence on Christian lives.

He reminded political leaders that Abia State is bigger than all of them and will remain long after politicians are gone.

The governor charged them to avoid anything that will destroy the atmosphere of peace and security that has defined our life in Abia State for several years.

Similarly, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State described Easter as a “period of mutual reconciliation; a season of reflection on the redemptive plan of God which is perfected through the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

He urged Ebonyi people in particular, and Nigerians in general to take advantage of the celebration to forgive one another, promote peace, love and unity across all quarters.

In the South-South, Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade said, “as Christians, Easter presents us the opportunity for a deep reflection, a time to carry out an ecclesiastical soul-searching to embody that which Christ came and died for.”

He admonished Christians across the country to imbibe the exemplary life of love, selflessness, sacrifice and forgiveness which Christ demonstrated in His death, burial and resurrection for the for the redemption of mankind.

Down to the North-Central, Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, urged Nigerians to let the spirit of peace, love and forgiveness guide their attitudes, actions and relations with their fellow people.

Ishaku also used the opportunity of his Easter message to seek support for the incoming administration of Col Agbu Kefas and urged the people not to do anything that could make him lose focus.

In the North-West, Governor Nasir El-Rufai said that “Easter is a monumental significance of sacrifice as embodied by Christ, while the event encourages people of faith to continue to practice the lessons of sacrifice, care for the poor, deep spiritual reflection and love for all mankind irrespective of tribe or religion.”

The governor, according to a statement by his media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, reminded Christians to reflect on the timeless resonance of the message that of hope that triumphs in their common humanity and pray for peace in the country.

El-Rufai also called for prayers for the country and the newly elected leaders at all levels as the country prepares to usher in the elected leaders on May 29.