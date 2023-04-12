14-Year-Old Boy Killed, Two Others Injured In Ogun Flash Floods

A 14-year-old boy has been confirmed dead and two others injured, following the flash floods that hit Sagamu town in the Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State on Tuesday after a downpour.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, made the disclosure on Wednesday, while carrying out an on-the-spot assessment of the areas affected by the floods.

Speaking on the plans of the state government, the commissioner said the redesign of the drainage master plan of the state had become imperative, but sought the assistance of the Federal Government.

The mood in the affected communities including Awolowo Market and Makun areas was sullen, given the aftermath of the incident, including lost and damaged property.

While the cause of this incident has yet to be confirmed, indiscriminate dumping of refuse and houses built of waterways and canals have long resulted in blocked drainage.

Oresanya, while commiserating with those affected, addressed some of the short, medium, and long-term solutions, including dredging of canals and desilting of blocked drainages.

He also made a call on the Federal Government for assistance to ameliorate the perennial challenges.

With the return of the rainy season, attitudinal change among Ogun residents remains paramount to avert more fatalities.