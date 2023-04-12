Diri Wins Bayelsa PDP Gov Ticket Unchallenged

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has emerged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 governorship election.

The primary, held on Wednesday, had no other contestant in line with the PDP rule of the incumbent being entitled to the right of first refusal.

Diri clinched the ticket with a total of 305 votes as the sole aspirant of the party out of 313 votes cast during the primary, which took place at the Dr. Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre in Yenagoa.

Addressing the delegates and party stakeholders, the Chairman of the PDP Electoral Panel and Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, said the nominee, having satisfied the statutory requirements of the primary, was declared the winner.

In his acceptance speech, Diri expressed gratitude to the delegates and the party for giving him the ticket to contest for a second term in office.

Senator-elect for Bayelsa Central, Kombowei Benson, who is also a former speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, applauded the process.

In a related development, the PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, emerged the party’s governorship candidate for the Imo State governorship election also to be held on November 11.