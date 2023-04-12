Workers Trapped As Seven-Storey Building Collapses On Banana Island, Lagos

The Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has confirmed the collapse of an “unapproved” seven-storey building under construction collapsed on Banana Island in the Ikoyi area of the state.

A source with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) revealed to Channels Television that some workers were trapped in the rubble.

READ ALSO: FG Approves N6.2bn For Maintenance Of Third Mainland Bridge

It was also gathered that the incident occurred on First Avenue in the exclusive neighbourhood of the some of the wealthiest Nigerians.

“Few who sustained injuries are being treated. There is no fatality. This unfortunate incident happened while casting was being done,” said a statement by the ministry’s Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi.

It noted that the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, visited the site “immediately” to assess the situation and flag off investigation.

“We ask members of the public to remain calm and expect further information from the ministry as we know more,” he said.