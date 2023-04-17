Ikpeazu Orders Immediate Cancellation Of ABSU’s Fee Hike

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the management of the Abia State University to immediately cancel the increase in school fees announced on Monday.

Ikpeazu in a statement by his spokesman, Onyebuchi Ememanka, said the increase which is by over 350% is unacceptable to the state government, especially in view of the current economic realities in the country.

READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kalu’s Lawyer Raises Alarm Over His Health

While acknowledging that it is becoming increasingly challenging for the university to play its role under the current fiscal regime, the governor, added that the school’s management must understand clearly that it must ensure that children of the poor in the state are given the opportunity to access tertiary education.

He further directed the university management to engage with all relevant stakeholders in the community and have robust discussions before contemplating any geometric hike in school fees, assuring that the state government will continue to support the institution with subventions.

Governor Ikpeazu assured all students, parents, and guardians of the university that their interests will consistently be protected by the state government.