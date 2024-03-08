[VIDEO] IWD: What Women Want From Govt – Ex-Lawmaker 

A former member of the House of Representatives Nnenna Ukeje has listed security and more appointive positions as some of the things women want from the government.

The ex-lawmaker who represented Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“You know, we speak about welfare for women, but then I think that women would require just certain things. Security is one of them. You know, because subsistence farming is really carried out by women,” she said on Friday as the world celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD) for 2024.

“You know, I think that if there was security and women could farm; a lot of women don’t want handouts.

“I don’t know. But I don’t think that a lot of women want handouts. I think women want the government to create a secure environment for us to be able to go to the farms.

“I think that education, you know, is also imperative because, with the lack of education, you can dream but so far. I think, you know, those are the things that women want.”

‘A lot of women don’t want hangouts,’ a former Reps member Nnenna Ukeje advocates more investment and opportunities for women. #CTVTweets#PoliticsToday#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/7rCZ6xuQkc — Channels Television (@channelstv) March 8, 2024

Apart from that, she also wants more appointive positions for “deserving women” across the country.

“I also think that more appointive positions because that is within the purview of government. I mean, there’s the gender, there’s the gender statement, I don’t remember what that document is called. But it is there,” she said.

“You know, and I think the government can adhere to it that when it comes to appointive positions, that government should take responsibility and take advantage of the appointive positions, leave the elective positions to the people, and then, you know, probably come up help people understand.

“But as far as appointive positions are concerned, I think that the government should take advantage of that and push more deserving women forward.”