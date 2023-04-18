‘I Gave Them Anointing Oil’: Melaye Speaks On Mobilising Kogi PDP Delegates

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the November 11 Kogi State governorship election, Dino Melaye, has attributed his victory in last Sunday’s primary to God, saying he mobilised his delegates with “anointing oil”.

On the heels of the much maligned primary election, Melaye appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, denying claims that the exercise was manipulated.

Asked to respond to allegations that delegates were financially induced, he hinted at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Crimes Commission (ICPC) knowing more than he does.

“I’m not a staff [member] of the EFCC or ICPC. I wouldn’t know if there was money shared. But if, at my level, I cannot finance a primary, then there’s a problem somewhere. But definitely, God bankrolled me. I bank with the almighty God,” he said.

Asked further how he mobilised his delegates, the senator disclosed the unusual approach he took, quoting a passage from the Bible.

“I gave them anointing oil and it did the magic. I just told you that I believe in Philippians 4:19 that God shall supply all my needs according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus. And I am telling you that He did it,” he said.

In the wake of the primary, several of the runners-up, including former deputy governor Yomi Awoniyi, have questioned its process at a press conference, where they jointly demanded that the “right thing is done”.

Awoniyi said, “We demand that the delegate list that emerged from the processes put in place by the party on March 29 and April 8, we demand that these lists are used.”

“It is not acceptable to us that we are being coaxed to use a delegates list that is foreign to the process that took place.”

In his reaction, Melaye argued that the complaints of the aspirants did not hold water, describing the exercise as “the fairest and most transparent primary ever conducted in Kogi State”, adding that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) adjudged it so.