Delegates Arrive Eagle Square For APC Presidential Primaries

Some delegates have arrived the Eagle Square in Abuja, where the presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is underway.

According to the schedule of the event, delegates were supposed to be at the venue of the exercise by 10 am, but that did not happen as planned.

While delegations from across the nation are expected at the arena at this time, only the delegates from Lagos, Ogun, and Osun states have arrived so far.

Delegates from Osun State arrive for the APC National Convention.#APCPresidentialPrimaries#APCSpecialConvention pic.twitter.com/WHv0fJD0hi — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 7, 2022

About 2322 delegates are expected to be in attendance as the ruling party picks its flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election.

Officially, there are 23 aspirants jostling for the ticket but the party has advised 10 of them to withdraw.

Delegates from Ogun State arrive for the APC Special Convention. #APCPresidentialPrimaries #APCSpecialConvention pic.twitter.com/bPi5z4wHkX — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 7, 2022

There are indications that some more aspirants may step down before the day runs out. Highly level meetings are still ongoing even as Nigerians watch as the nail-biting drama unfolds.