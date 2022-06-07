Advertisement

Delegates Arrive Eagle Square For APC Presidential Primaries

Soonest Nathaniel  
Updated June 7, 2022
Ogun delegates at the venue of the exercise. Photo: Taiwo Adesina/Channels TV.

 

Some delegates have arrived the Eagle Square in Abuja, where the presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is underway.

According to the schedule of the event, delegates were supposed to be at the venue of the exercise by 10 am, but that did not happen as planned.

While delegations from across the nation are expected at the arena at this time, only the delegates from Lagos, Ogun, and Osun states have arrived so far.

READ ALSO: Yahaya Bello Meets Buhari Hours To APC National Convention

About 2322 delegates are expected to be in attendance as the ruling party picks its flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election.

Officially, there are 23 aspirants jostling for the ticket but the party has advised 10 of them to withdraw.

There are indications that some more aspirants may step down before the day runs out. Highly level meetings are still ongoing even as Nigerians watch as the nail-biting drama unfolds.



More on Politics

Excluding Me From APC Presidential Primary Will Plunge Party Into Crisis – Bello

‘An Expensive Joke’ – Akeredolu Knocks Adamu Over APC Consensus Candidate Choice

Yahaya Bello Meets Buhari Hours To APC National Convention

APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV