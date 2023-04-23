APC Dissolves Campaign Council, Commends Buhari For Support

The All Progressives Congress has dissolved its Presidential Campaign Council following the victory of its flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, in the February 25 presidential election.

Last October, the ruling party inaugurated the PCC to campaign for Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, in the build-up to the 2023 polls.

The dissolution was contained in a statement that was jointly signed by the PCC Director General, Governor Simon Lalong and the Secretary of the council, James Faleke.

According to the statement, Lalong commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his unflinching support for APC presidential candidate throughout the electioneering campaign.

The Plateau State Governor also thanked all the members of the PCC and supporters of the party for working assiduously for the resounding victory of the president-elect.

“Since the campaign council began in September 2022, we have witnessed an unprecedented, relentless, and engaging mobilisation of our members nationwide and in the diaspora towards securing the majority popular votes for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential ticket. The journey has been a worthy one with our hard-won victory. The credit goes to all our members particularly, the leaders and members of the various campaign directorates,” Lalong said.

“We would like to express our deepest appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), for his unwavering support and leadership throughout the campaign. We could not have achieved this level of success without his single-mindedness, commitment, and forthrightness.

“However, we have concluded that it is in the best interest of the campaign and its stakeholders for us to dissolve our council with immediate effect.

“This has become necessary to retune us towards the May 29, 2023, inauguration of the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. The process of transitioning into a new era of Renewed Hope is underway and all our energies and activities must reflect the principles underlying this process.

“We hope that you will all continue to stay involved in Nigeria’s political process and to advocate for issues that you believe in. Our democracy is stronger when we all participate in the political process with patriotism.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you once again for your support, dedication, and hard work.”