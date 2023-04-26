Buses Arrive Pickup Points For Evacuation Of Nigerians From Sudan – NIDCOM

The buses facilitating the evacuation of Nigerian students from Sudan have finally arrived at the pickup points, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said on Wednesday.

NIDCOM, in a tweet, said the buses arrived on Tuesday night with more buses expected to arrive on Wednesday morning with help from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan.

“Last night, the Nigeria Evacuation team in SUDAN received some buses to transport Nigerian Students to nearby borders in Egypt, before airlifting them to Nigeria, this has been sorted by Federal Government through @nemanigeria and the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan,” read the tweet.

“More buses are arriving this morning and the stranded students will depart today.”

Channels Television also gathered that some of the Nigerian evacuees spent the night waiting at one of the pickup points until Wednesday morning.

A video seen by our correspondent showed scores of suitcases outside a building with dozens of people hanging around.

Though the time the video was recorded could not be confirmed, a male evacuee could be heard saying, “Some have been here since 5 am but we’re still waiting for the bus to come. The bus has not arrived.”

Another young man said, “We’ve been waiting for the bus since yesterday morning.”

Channels Television gathered that two buses arrived at the pickup point on Wednesday afternoon.

From another pickup point, NIDCOM shared photos showing scores of people standing in queues.

