Troops Kill Five Bandits, Recover Ammunition In Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) have killed no fewer than five armed bandits during separate encounters in Zamfara State.

Channels Television exclusively gathered that the troops, while on regular routine patrol at Damri District of Bakura Local Government of Zamfara, had credible intelligence on bandits movement with large numbers of rustled cattle.

The troops swiftly mobilised to their routes and a heavy gun battle occurred with armed bandits near Galadimai village in the Damri district under the Bakura Local Government Area of the state.

After the encounter, three armed bandits were neutralised, while others fled with several gunshot wounds, abandoning the rustled animals.

The items recovered during the encounter include one AK-47 rifle, 7.62 mm special ammunition, and five motorcycles. Furthermore, large numbers of cattle, camel and sheep were also recovered.

Similarly, troops on routine patrol along the Magami community responded to a distress call on the kidnap of six persons by the bandits in the Magami community. The troops were said to have moved to the scene of the event immediately.

On sighting the approach of the troops, bandits opened fire on the troops to flee with the victims.

Due to the superior firepower of the troops, some of the kidnapped victims were rescued while others fled for safety as search efforts were ongoing to find the remaining victims.

Two bandits were neutralised, and items recovered from the fleeing bandits were one AK-47 rifle, three 7.62mm special rounds, six Automatic Grenade Launcher Bombs, N3,700 and two magazines.

