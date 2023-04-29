First Batch Of Sudan Evacuees To Arrive Nigeria In ‘Coming Hours’ – FG

The first batch of Nigerian evacuees from Sudan is set to arrive in the country.

A Saturday joint statement from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, as well as Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, said the evacuees are currently in Egypt but will land in the country in no time.

“In the time being, the first batch of Nigerian evacuees who have arrived at Aswan are expected to be airlifted to Nigeria in the coming hours by the Nigerian Air Force and Air Peace airline, who have been on standby for the operations,” the statement read.

While giving further details about stranded Nigerians in Sudan, the statement signed by the Foreign Affairs Amb. Janet Olisa and Nasir Sani-Gwarzo of the Humanitarian Ministry noted that over 600 people have been taken to Egypt and that more are expected to join them today (Saturday).

“The Ministers noted that the first batch of 13 buses conveying six hundred and thirty-seven (637) evacuees had arrived at the identified safe borders at Aswan, Egypt, and are undergoing necessary documentation and clearance before admission into the Egyptian territory for their eventual evacuation to Nigeria,” it added.

“The movement of the second batch of 29 buses will commence on Saturday, 29th April 2023.”

Equally, they dismissed the outcry over the $1.2m earmarked by the Federal Government for the evacuation process.

“The outcry over the negotiated sum of $1.2 million for the buses hired for the exercise is uncalled for,” the Federal Government noted. “The amount in question was negotiated in a condition of war and where there are competing demands for same bus services by other countries also trying to evacuate their citizens.”