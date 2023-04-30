Sudan Evacuees: Nigeria Ambassador To Sudan Calls For Patience From Parents, Students

The Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, Safiu Olaniyan has said that the Embassy is waiting for clearance from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and NEMA on the buses, and also the Governments of Nigeria and Egypt, to move the buses across the border.

Mr Olaniyan in a voice message sent through the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), stated that a security clearance is what is needed for those at the boarders of Sudan to move to Egyptian borders and all that needs to be contacted, has been done.

He also clarified that the embassy was not in charge of procuring the Buses , but is only following instructions from the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry and NEMA.

The Ambassador assured parents and students that the Embassy officials are fully on ground in Khartoum and as such they share in the challenges from the war with all Nigerians affected.

Ambassador Olaniyan further urged the evacuees not to take any action against the embassy officers as had earlier been speculated, noting that no official is leaving the country until the last Nigerian has been evacuated.