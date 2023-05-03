Sudan Crisis: Air Force Plane Carrying Nigerians To Arrive Tonight

A Nigerian Air Force plane carrying Nigerian evacuees who fled crisis-ridden Sudan is expected to arrive in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Wednesday night.

The Nigerians were airlifted from Aswan Airport in Egypt.

The Egyptian authorities were said to have insisted that all the evacuees must leave their territory at once.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, posted a video of the returnees.