Sudan Crisis: Air Force Plane Carrying Nigerians To Arrive Tonight

The Nigerians were airlifted from Aswan Airport in Egypt.

By Ignatius Igwe
Updated May 3, 2023
The military plane carrying Nigerian evacuees has departed Aswan, Egypt and is expected to arrive in Abuja on Wednesday night.

 

A Nigerian Air Force plane carrying Nigerian evacuees who fled crisis-ridden Sudan is expected to arrive in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Wednesday night.

The Egyptian authorities were said to have insisted that all the evacuees must leave their territory at once.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, posted a video of the returnees.

